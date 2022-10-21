Champion Newspapers Limited
Gunmen kill policemen, civilians in attack on Apostle Suleman’s convoy

The convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman was viciously attacked Friday evening.

The cleric is the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International.

It was  gathered that gunmen ambushed his motorcade on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State.

No fewer than four policemen, one driver and a lady are confirmed dead.

Gory videos of the attack and bodies are circulating on the internet.

A Twitter user, @iamoodickson wrote: “Apostle Johnson Suleman just got off the phone with me now.

He escaped Assassins this afternoon. Sadly his 7 members were all gunned down.”

The incident occurred barely six weeks after the convoy of Anambra Senator Andy Ubah came under fire.

Some of the security officers guarding him and two aides died of bullet wounds.

 

 

