Donald Trump Arrested; Becomes First Former US President To Face Criminal Charges

Former United States president Donald Trump surrendered before the Manhattan grand jury in New York as he faces extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail his Republican leader’s 2024 presidential campaign.

With this, Donald Trump has become the first former US president to face criminal charges. The sealed indictment purportedly charges the 76-year old with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud, the most serious of which is allegedly paying ‘hush money’ to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from hush-money paid to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Only five photographers will be allowed in the courtroom with Donald Trump ahead of the hearing, and only still photographs will be taken, US media reports claimed.