NNPC Denies N20bn Payment to Ghost Consultants, Tax Theft

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied allegations that it paid N20 billion to ghost consultants. The company also denied involvement in the theft of multi-billion naira tax due to the Ogun State Government.

In a statement, Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at the NNPCL described the report as false and baseless, insisting the company does not have or deal with ghost consultants.

He said: “At NNPC Ltd, the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear and verifiable and follows global best practices. It is therefore unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless.

“The second component of the said unfortunate report is related to Ogun State Government claiming a back duty tax liability of about N18 billion, against an NNPC subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd. For clarity, PPMC had objected and challenged the claim through its tax consultant. Consequently, the Ogun State Government took the matter to court which is not unusual in business circles.”

Muhammad noted that the matter is currently before the court of law and NNPC Ltd will prove its case court.

He added: “For a matter that is already in court, as admitted by the online publication, it is sad that any medium can arrive at such subjudice conclusions as shown by the actions of the online medium.”