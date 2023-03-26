Director for Inter-Party Affairs ICC Congratulate Tinubu & Sanwo-Olu

Dr Frederick Fasehun’s Man, A former National UPN Secretary and the Former Governorship Candidate in 2019 General Election in Lagos State, Now the Current Director Inter-Party Affairs Directorate ICC. Prince Adewale Samson, has felicitated with the Governor – Elect, HE, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and the DG ICC Hon Tayo Ayinde who also is the Chief of staff to the Governor, over their victory in the Presidential and Gubernatorial elections respectively.

Samson Adewale, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary , Mr. Smart Ofonyiri , described Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s Election as resounding and well – deserved, adding that the outcome of both presidential and Lagos State Gubernatorial elections reflected the wishes of the majority of the people.

He noted that the electoral victory recorded by the APC at both the Federal and Lagos State levels was in tandem with the trust reposed in the Party, assuring that the people’s wish for greatness would be actualized by the APC and the Country would be restored to its esteemable glory.

While wishing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu a successful tenure in the Presidency and Lagos State respectively, the Inter-Party Affairs Directorate Director, thanked all the members of his Directorate Inter-Party Affairs and all Opposition Political Parties, Chairmen and their Guber Candidates for voting the APC and their support for the much desired renewed hope, stating that the APC administration at both the Federal and State levels was set to ensure that the needed infrastructure for the over – all development of the country are put in place.

The Director equally appreciated the onerous contributions of the entire members of the FPP, RAIN, CPLG, CODE – PP, COPPILS, CRPP and many other bodies engaged by Inter-Party Affairs Directorate ICC, for ensuring the actualization of the victory of the President-Elect and the Lagos State Governor – Elect.

He stated that Nigerians in general were appreciative of the human and material resources deployed by the IPA ICC (Inter-Party Affairs – Independent Campaign Council) in promoting the aspirations of both Asiwaju Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other APC Candidates in the various elections via media promotions, text messages and inter – personal campaigns.

Samson Adewale further stressed that his Directorate strongly promoted the aspirations of the party’s candidates across Lagos State based on the Directorate’s independent assessment, which adjudged both Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu the best Candidates for the Presidential and Lagos State Governorship race respectively, noting that the APC government would do the Country proud by bringing about the much expected accelerated development in the performance of agriculture, education, healthcare delivery system, road infrastructure, improvement in electricity supply, virile economy and other social services.

” I have implicit confidence in the ability of both the President – Elect and the lagos State Governor- Elect to ensure the proper harnessing of both the human and material resources in their respective areas of jurisdiction in order to turn them into fortunes”, prince Adewale Samson said.

We also rise in Accord with others to specially congratulate the pragmatic Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Hon. Tayo Ayinde on this momentous victory. Our exegetic review of the just concluded Elections shows that his distinction between Politics and Governance is legendary. The land-mark achievement he brought to bear immensely gave APC the desired victory and we are appreciative of that. His sleepless nights, several strategic meetings and consultations before, during and after the electioneering processes has written his name on the list of the hall of fame anent his professional expertise during the election. Posterity will treat him well.