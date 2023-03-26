Ambong Energy unveils virtual learning campus for oil, gas professionals

As the world moves in a never ending and rapid evolution, fast training is ever more important to help oil and gas professionals keep up with the changes.

In response to this constant change, Ambong Energy, following years of research and development, have setup the Ambong Global Online Campus, the aGOC© an innovation that puts the visionary company ahead of the rest.

The aGOC© will deliver worldwide online courses that are innovative and future proof with the latest technologies and new approaches to the Energy and Oil and Gas sectors.

Ambong already has a unique track record in services and the delivery of technology and manpower to the industry: through an innovative capacity building programme for African youths, providing a pathway to indigenous young people to get a foothold in the Energy industries. This was achieved through diverse educational and industry partnerships as well as critical support from the Nigeria government local content organisation.

Therefore Ambong is not just a training organisation but an innovator in the development of vital human resources. Indeed its track record and expertise gained by decades of experience in service, technical and business aspects of the oil and gas industry, give the organisation an edge. This means that the essential skills, technologies and new developments are covered in all its courses. Still there is something else that gives Ambong a distinct advantage: the company has tracked trends in Energy and Oil and Gas and offer very unique but necessary developments, covering major areas of change such as:Sustainability and better environmental protection- the industry is going green., Social responsibility and inclusive employment and training- we must serve local communities., digitalization and digital transformation- no avoiding the digital revolution., Massive pressure and demand for better productivity and maximum returns from every operation project- wells must be super-productive for as long as possible and Enhanced safety and environmental protection- mistakes and accidents of the past cannot be repeated.

These drivers are incorporated into the Ambong conventional courses but especially are covered in the very latest programmes about to be launched from the aGOC.

This is the future Ambong after years of innovation are now opening up new doors for people worldwide: through innovative online courses that meet the challenging needs of the Energy, oil and Gas and Mining sectors