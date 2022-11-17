Despite attack FCTA restores sanity at Katampe

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Officer attached to the FCTA demolition squad was assaulted on Wednesday, during the removal of unplanned structures at the Katampe extension, by the officials of the FCT administration.

The officer’s name (withheld ) hand was chopped up by one of the female victims that were protesting the removal of her structure and launched an attack on anyone in sight.

She was however arrested and taken to the Police station at Gwarimpa for interrogation and prosecution, while the affected officer was bleeding profusely and has since been rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah said attacks on the task force were unbecoming and must be stopped.

He said the woman that inflicted injury on the officer has been handed over to the Police for a thorough investigation.

“Attack on the task force is becoming frequent, the security lady that was bitten by the other woman was very civil, and another woman bite her in the process of doing her job, but we will leave the Police to do their job. She has already been handed over to the Police”.

On the demolition at Katampe, he said that “We are addressing some security issues around the high-brow Katampe extension district. What we are seeing in this high-brow area is the issue of extreme criminality occasioned by the people in this area.

“Whenever there is security challenge in the area most of the things recovered are traced to these people living under the cashew trees, shanties and we can’t be allowed them to stand”

Attah reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello, to ridding the nation’s capital of shanties and all illegal structures on the road corridors, especially in high-brow areas under high-tension cables.

