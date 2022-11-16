FG to spend over N3bn to fence Usman Dan Fodio University

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved a contract worth N3.2billion for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University.

Briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu also listed other contracts awarded to the education sector.

According to him, “Council approved three memos and all three of them are contracts. The first one is for the National Examination Council (NECO) for the printing of sensitive and necessary materials, which was given to about eight contractors in the sum of 5,107,364,373.62.

“The second one is a contract for the supply of 18 ambulances fitted with medical equipment to 18 of our unity schools. We have more than 100 of them and for the 18, we just decided to select three in each political zone.

“And the third one is a contract for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio university in the sum of 3,269,761,783.43 to Amis Construction Nigeria limited.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina also said that contracts for the purchase of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Commission were also approved by the FEC.

“I will just give details on approval given to the Federal Road Safety Commission to procure operational vehicles. So FRSC got approval to buy operational vehicles. One was given to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited and then the second one was for procurement of saloon cars in favours of messers Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to 2,578,948,164.36 kobos only.

“Please note that the contracts were secured locally based automobile.

“Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikaino international is to supply within 14 days. So for Dangote Peugeot, it is to supply 18 Landtrek Pickups at N18,172,875.00 each totaling N145,383,000.00 and 90 saloon cars at N20,889,999 each totaling N1,880,099,910.00. And then for Mikaino, it is to supply 20 number Nissan Almera Acenta at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each.”

