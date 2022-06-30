Crisis rocks Borno PDP as SWC suspends chairman, Gaddana

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Ahead of 2023 general elections, crisis has hit the Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as the State Working Committee (SWC) has passed a vote of no confidence and suspended the state chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gaddana for alleged anti- party activities and mis appropriation if funds among other allegations.

The State Working Committee, SWC of the party in a communique at the end of a meeting which took place at the PDP office along Lagos street, Maidugur and read by its State legal adviser, Barrister Abdu Jidda said, the party under the leadership of Hon Gaddana has been compromised, stressing that, Gadama is a sell out to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

Barrister Abdu Jidda said “to this end, the chairman is hereby suspended for a period of one month, while his deputy, Hon Bunu Garba Satomi takes over with immediate effect”.

The position was taken after its stakeholders’ emergency meeting in which 7-member of the State Working Committee, chairmen and secretaries of the party from the 27 local government areas, State Executive Members, Excos and former Excos of the PDP across the state were in attendance.

“The suspended chairman has breached the 2017 party’s constitution, Section 58 a, b, c,d,f and j as amended, by not calling a meeting, financial misappropriation and recklessness with funds of the party, Gaddana and some of his close allies have been involved in anti-party activities, which has denied the party chance of winning any elective positions in recent times in the state, he alleged.

He further explained that “therefore after extensive deliberation today, we came out with three resolutions; in pursuant to the powers bestowed on SWC, this meeting inline with. Section 53(3), Hon Zanna Gaddana is hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of one month pending further investigation.”

The communique noted secondly, that the State deputy chairman in person of Hon Bunu Garba Satomi should immediately assume duty in acting capacity during the period of the suspension..

Thirdly, “we call on the national leadership of our great party, PDP to act urgently and restore sanity in the Borno State chapter of the party”. .

He however said the people of Borno today are in dire need of good governance and are looking up to the PDP as the only party that will rescue them from the clutches of poverty, joblessness and injustice..

Reacting, the PDP chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gaddana said “I am away to Bauchi where I came ti attend zonal meeting of the patty and I still remains the chairman of the PDP in Borno state, the decision taken by the so calles SWC is unconstitutional, null and void.”,

Gaddana who spoke with newsmen in a telephone interview said “7 out of 14 SWC does not constitute a quorum, as such their decision is illegal and is of no effect.”

