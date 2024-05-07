PDP’ll reclaim Ondo, Makinde, Adeleke boast

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will reclaim Ondo State from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2024 governorship election.

The governor stated this on Monday, when he hosted leaders of the party from the South-West geopolitical zone, who converged on Ibadan to kick-start the process of reconciling PDP tendencies in Ondo State.

Governor Makinde noted that the PDP family has begun to speak with one voice and that the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi and other parties would team up to ensure that the party has a strong showing at the polls.

According to the governor, all PDP leaders and stakeholders from across the six South-West states are behind the Ondo PDP candidate.

He said: “Our candidate HE Agboola Ajayi is here and the first step forward for us is to reconcile all the tendencies in Ondo State. This is because once we have a unified PDP in Ondo State, we have a path to the Alagbaka Government House.

“To God be the glory, we have spoken as one family. Our candidate has also been able to key into that process.

“So, for us, people should expect a very strong showing from the PDP in Ondo State in November by the grace of God. With our leaders from across the South-West standing behind our candidates in the state, I think it is a strong signal to the present occupier of the Ondo Government House. The PDP is coming and it will happen.”

Similarly, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said the South-West PDP came together to deliberate on the affairs of the party regarding the forthcoming election in Ondo State.

He added that the South-West PDP leaders congratulated Ajayi, who won the party primary in a transparent process that showed that the PDP is a democratic party that follows due process.

Adeleke said: “As you can see, everyone is happy as it is a family affair. We came over to Oyo State to meet with our brother, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to deliberate on the PDP affairs as touching Ondo State.

“Of course, we congratulate our brother, Agboola, who won the primary, which went very well. Everybody now knows that PDP is a democratic party because we followed due process.

“We also want to begin the reconciliation process, because we know some people are upset and we believe our leaders will go back home to bring everybody together. Even Governor Makinde and I would be invited to Akure to see how we can move forward in the state ahead of the election in November.”

Also speaking, the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, thanked Governors Makinde and Adeleke as well as the PDP leaders for their support ahead of the election.

He described the PDP as a formidable party in Ondo State, stating that all PDP members are one family and that they will deliver the state to the PDP fold in the November election.

“The leaders have spoken. They are leading and we will follow. I thank them for their massive support, especially the two South West governors; Governors Seyi Makinde and Adeleke.

“They have been of tremendous support and encouragement for the party in the states, particularly as it affects the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. I thank all of them. By the grace of God, I believe victory is ours.

“PDP is very formidable. All of us are here because we believe this is one family and we are going to deliver. Victory is certain for us in the next election,” Ajayi said.

The meeting had in attendance former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, and a former PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Barrister Eyitayo Jegede.

Also in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; and South-West Chairman of the PDP, Barr. Kamoru Ajisafe, among others.

