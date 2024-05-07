FG earmarks N530bn for climate change actions

The Federal Government has said it has earmarked N530 billion for the execution of energy transition plans in the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, said this in Abuja on Monday at a dialogue on Mainstreaming Climate Action into Nigeria’s Development Plans with the theme: “Unlocking Climate Finance, Actionable Pathways for Nigeria’s Low Net Emissions Growth.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Bolaji Onalaja, Bagudu said that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration had been consistent on climate actions since inception.

This, he said, resulted in the allocation of the fund in the 2024 budget for implementation of the energy transition plan.

“In spite of the seemingly challenges on issues relating to environment, the administration is committed and ensuring implementation of the Presidential CNG initiative and other energy transition programmes,” he said.

He said the Climate Change Act 2021 had been passed, while the National Council on Climate Change had been established.

Bagudu thanked the organizers of the programme for the initiative, which he said, was designed to further evolve sustainable ways of financing climate change actions to ensure low carbon emissions.

The Minister also urged all stakeholders, including governments across board, Civil Society Organizations (CSO), local and international donor organizations to support the process of unlocking climate change actions financing in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Executive Director, APRI, Mr. Olumide Abimbola, said the programme was designed to discuss Nigeria’s climate transition and explore actionable pathways for mainstreaming climate action into Nigeria’s development plans.

Abimbola said APRI was looking at providing evidence-based insights to inform Nigeria’s climate action and ensure a just transition that would be driven by credible data and local realities.

“Our aim through our work on climate action in Africa is to serve as a resource hub that provides real, factual, evidence-based, and sometimes hard truths regarding the policies and actions of government and other stakeholders working on climate transition in Africa,” he said.

“Climate change is already inflicting immense damage on lives and livelihoods, especially on people who have the least capacity to adapt to its effects in Africa”, he said.

He said there was an increasing need for Africans to shape and chart the continent’s climate transition pathways in line with local climate and socio-economic realities and development priorities.

“And we need to begin to implement reform initiatives directed at clearly demonstrating that our plans are fact-based and rooted in the realities of our political economy.

“For us to do this, we need to reflect internally and evaluate actionable pathways for Nigeria’s Low Net Emissions Growth.

”Pathways that do not compromise on our development priorities, and that also incorporate resilience in the realities of foreseeable climate impacts.

“Collaboratively, we want to learn and identify the measures that are required in designing actionable pathways for Nigeria’s low net emissions growth,” he said.

He expressed hope that the knowledge and insights generated from the event would be useful in informing key actors involved in shaping and implementing Nigeria’s climate transition.

High point of the event was deliberation by two panelists on “Rethinking Nigeria’s climate strategy and mainstreaming climate action toward ensuring a just transition.

