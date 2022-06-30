Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr Olalekan Olabode, 5 hour Praise & Worship session to celebrate 50 years amazing years of Grace of the Almighty God held in Lagos

By Peter
Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, the celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife 50years Mrs. Yeside ,singing praises to God as he mark his 50 years birthday at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) G.R.A, Ikeja Lagos on 28/6/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…Pastor Adewale Olajide; the celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife Mrs. Yeside; Pastor Steve Mayo ;Pastor Ademola Oremosu , all from RCCG ,during the celebration of Engr Olalekan Olabode; at 50 .birthday held in Lagos on 28/6/2022.

L-r …Engr. Iyiola Olaoye ; Engr Adegboyega Adeleye, the celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife Mrs. Yeside; Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Engr Akintayo Charles Akintola all from Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja branch during the celebration of Engr Olalekan Olabode at 50 .birthday held in Lagos on 28/6/2022.

The celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife Mrs. Yeside (both Middle) pose with members of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch during the cutting of cake.

Celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife Mrs. Yeside (middle) with members of his family singing Praises to God.

The celebrant Engr Olalekan Olabode; his wife Mrs. Yeside ( both middle) pose with friends and well wishes during the celebration of Engr Olalekan Olabode; at 50 .birthday held in Lagos on 28/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

