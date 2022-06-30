Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

GASTECH unveils 2022 programme and speakers

Energy
By Editor
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UGO AMADI

Gastech has announced the launch of its 2022 conference programme, featuring keynote speakers: Christiana Figueres, former Secretary General of the UNFCCC; Sigmar Gabriel, former Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany; and Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure and Former US Secretary of Energy.

 

Hosted in Milan from 5-8 September 2022, Gastech is the world’s largest integrated conference and exhibition supporting the global natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions value chain.

In the buildup to COP27, and as the global energy landscape faces its biggest upheaval in decades, over 4,000 delegates, including CEOs, Ministers, and innovators from across the gas sector, will gather for the 50th anniversary of Gastech.

Through strategic and technical panel sessions, and the largest industry exhibition floor, Gastech will address the future of energy, environmental impact and sustainability, climate mitigation, and energy security.

Continue Reading
Editor 5732 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Reps probe rising cost of cooking gas, gasoline, AGO.       

McKinsey & Company projects massive growth for Seplat…

Savannah Energy commences First Gas Sales to the Central…

Sahara Power promotes environmental sustainability with…

1 of 179