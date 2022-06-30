GASTECH unveils 2022 programme and speakers

UGO AMADI

Gastech has announced the launch of its 2022 conference programme, featuring keynote speakers: Christiana Figueres, former Secretary General of the UNFCCC; Sigmar Gabriel, former Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany; and Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure and Former US Secretary of Energy.

Hosted in Milan from 5-8 September 2022, Gastech is the world’s largest integrated conference and exhibition supporting the global natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions value chain.

In the buildup to COP27, and as the global energy landscape faces its biggest upheaval in decades, over 4,000 delegates, including CEOs, Ministers, and innovators from across the gas sector, will gather for the 50th anniversary of Gastech.

Through strategic and technical panel sessions, and the largest industry exhibition floor, Gastech will address the future of energy, environmental impact and sustainability, climate mitigation, and energy security.