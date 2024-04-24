Heritage Energy Make Donations to Orphanages in Lagos

Employees of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (Heritage Energy) made charity visits to two orphanages in Lagos recently. The workers, who made donations to the orphanages, explained that the donations were made in keeping with the Company’s tradition of Care for the less privileged in the society.

The team led by Kayode Adeboye, Manager, Corporate Communications visited the Red Cross Orphanage home in Mokoko area of Yaba and Modupe Cole orphanage home in Akoka, Yaba respectively.

At the Red Cross Orphanage, Yaba, the team was welcomed by Mrs. Caroline Olalu, the Matron for the Orphanage. In a brief remark, the team leader, Mr. Kayode Adeboye, commended the personnel of the home for their untiring and unwavering commitment to caring for the less privileged in the society. He said the visit and donation were in keeping with Heritage Energy’s values, a way of giving back to society as well as hope to those challenged by circumstances.

The visibly elated Matron, appreciated the Heritage Energy Team for the donations. “Thanks for remembering us,” she said. While appreciating the team, she gave a brief background of the orphanage. “Here, we take care of abandoned children, motherless babies, orphans as well as wards of the state from the Social Welfare Ministry” she explained.

At the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment home, the Heritage Team, which was received by Mrs Oyeniran Abosede Iyabowale, was inspired by the rare show of commitment by the professional teachers and minders to children who are differently enabled.

The Matron, thanked the employees for taking time out to visit her organisation. She reiterated her team’s determination to continue to care for the challenged children to the best of their ability and called upon other corporate bodies as well as their employees to continuously provide succour to the home.

Kayode Adeboye, on behalf of the Heritage Energy Team, promised not to relent in providing support to special homes that are dedicated to helping humanity such as the Modupe Cole Memorial home.

Items donated to the two homes included Foodstuff, toiletries, beverages, medical consumables and others.