Credibility Group mourns Prof. Ben Nwabueze

A group known as the Credibility Group has expressed sadness over the death of the great man, Prof Ben Nwabueze, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement today, the President of the group, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, said Nwabueze was a great man by all ramifications!

The statement reads, “He was called the Oracle of Law by the great Rotimi Williams, SAN of immortal memory.

“Prof Ben Nwabueze was a consummate law, a professor of law who insisted on doing a written examination for his LLD, a mentor of many, the first academic to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a Secretary General of Ohanaeze, a Minister (Secretary) of Education in Nigeria, a professor of law in a good number of countries.

“It is also worth mentioning that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lost 3 eminent chieftains recently. Prof Joe Irukwu, SAN, Chief George Uwechuo, SAN, yesterday

and now Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN. Their memory will last forever.”

