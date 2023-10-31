Your experience key for leading Nigeria, Fagbenro-Byron tells Tinubu

A former Presidential candidate and policy expert, Dr. Sina Fagbenro-Byron has thrown his weight behind the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a congratulatory message as transferred to members of the press by his spokesperson, Demola Sanyaolu, Dr Sina Fagbenro-Byron says it is time for nation building.

The letter reads; “I am writing to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and Mr Vice President, Kashim Shettima Mustafa, GCON, on your well-deserved victory in the presidential elections of the 25th February 2023, and its subsequent confirmation at the Supreme Court on the 26th day of October 2023. Your win is not only a testament to your tenaciousness and leadership but also a reflection of the trust and faith that the people have placed in your vision for our great nation.

“As a former presidential candidate in the democratic process, I am acutely aware of the challenges and sacrifices that come with such an arduous venture.

“Your extensive experience in public service, your dedication to promoting unity and inclusivity, and your vision for economic growth and development give me great confidence in your ability to lead Nigeria to new heights.

“I believe in God’s promise of a brighter future for our nation. I also believe in the resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment of many well meaning Nigerians across the country to the betterment of our country even as I observed from your statements that you recognize this victory as a victory for all Nigerians.

“I also want to commend your supporters and campaign team for their hard work and dedication throughout the election process up until the Supreme Court. Their efforts have played a significant role in your victory, and I am sure that they will continue to support your administration in realizing its goals.

“I extend my best wishes to you as you take on the responsibilities and challenges of the presidency. May your tenure be marked by progress, prosperity, and peace for Nigeria.

“As follow-up to this letter and as my contribution to the betterment of Nigeria under your administration, I shall be proposing four key strategic but

integrated interventions that I believe are vital for the determination of the development and progress of the nation. The four interventions will cover security, infrastructure, microfinance and flexible banking.

“Once again, congratulations, President Tinubu. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of your leadership on our beloved country in the days and years ahead.”

