Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge’s life

By Peter
The Federal High Court in Abuja has suspended the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah in the alleged N7.9 billion fraud charges brought against her by the Federal Government.

The planned arraignment of Mrs Oduah for today, June 15, was put off by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo over alleged threat to his life by yet to be identified persons.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Ekwo brought out a publication by a corporate organization in which his life was severely threatened over the planned trial.

 

