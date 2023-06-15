Inauguration: NNPP congratulates Senators, Reps and States House of Assembly Members

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has congratulated its Senators, House of Representatives and States Houses of Assembly members across the country on their inaugurations as federal and states legislators urging them to provide effective representations to their constituencies and enact laws for good governance of the people.

The party charged the law makers to be good Ambassadors of NNPP and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed on them to usher in a new, better, greater and prosperous nation by making people-oriented laws that will improve the standards of living and deliver dividends of democracy.

A statement by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major said NNPP’s two Senators, 20 House of Representatives and numerous States House of Assembly members would be guided by Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He stated that “Nigerians expect vibrant, robust, dynamic, pragmatic, visionary and purposeful national and States House of Assembly in our collective quest for a strong, virile, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation, not rubber stamp legislatures as obtainable in previous governments that impeded the nation’s democratic process”

NNPP insisted that “National interest should at all times override pecuniary interests for personal aggrandizement,” stressing that the “torch of liberty, freedom, social justice, religious harmony, buoyant economy and political stability of the nation has been passed to you to redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement.”

According to the NNPP, the democratic principle of separation of powers must be strictly observed in the discharge of constitutional duties to avoid tyranny and dictatorship in government and law makers should be the voice of the voiceless and eyes of the blind to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind.”

“It is obvious that you are elected at a critical period in the nation’s political process. The state of the nation is bad, very bad. There is hunger and hardship in the land. The welfare of the people should be uppermost in your minds as you work hard with your colleagues to alleviate their sufferings and restore confidence in the people that a new Nigeria is possible.

“now that all eyes are on you, with the support of millions of NNPP faithful in particular and Nigerians in general you will succeed in this crucial states and national duties. Congratulations!”

