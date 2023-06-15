EFCC summons Ex-Aviation Minister, Sirika, Nigeria Air Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to appear before the commission.

It was gathered that the anti-corruption agency had also questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

While the minister was due to appear before the commission within the week to answer questions related to the launch of the airline, Nigerian Air, garbed in Ethiopian colours, the EFCC grilled some supposed officials of the national carrier.

When contacted , spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation.

“I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard,” he said.

Sources told the platform that the commission would look at the N3 billion sunk into the project though some stakeholders insisted that over N80 billion was expended on the project.

Stakeholders were enraged that an Ethiopian airline that landed in Nigeria with Ethiopian colours was packaged as a national carrier.

The minister had said at a recent Arise News Channel interview that the landing of the Ethiopian aircraft in Abuja, was “a marketing strategy.”

“We have already questioned some officials of Nigerian Air.

“We have invited the former Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

We are expecting him within the week”, the source said.

