STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE: Appointment of Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

1. Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy

2. Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

3. Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health

 

The appointments are with immediate effect.

 

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director Information

State House

June 15, 2023

