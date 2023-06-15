STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE: Appointment of Special Advisers Latest News By Champion 5 Share President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers: 1. Mr. Dele Alake Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy 2. Mr. Yau Darazo Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs 3. Mr. Wale Edun Special Adviser, Monetary Policies 4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen Special Adviser, Energy 5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji Special Adviser, Revenue 6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu Special Adviser, Security 7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment. 8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas Special Adviser, Health The appointments are with immediate effect. Abiodun Oladunjoye Director Information State House June 15, 2023 Continue Reading 5 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
