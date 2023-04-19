Corona College of Education addresses Nigeria’s educational migration, holds 5th convocation

Corona College of Education (CCED) Lagos has assured of its commitment to global education standards, as educational migration increases in the country. This is as a total of 170 students of the college received various certificates and diplomas for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Provost, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa, disclosed this at the Fifth convocation ceremony and lecture, organised by the institution, stressing that the college will continue to ensure value and technology-driven education system to enhance development of the education sector.

Themed ‘Education and Globalisation: A Nigerian Perspective’, the convocation lecture delivered by Prof. Charles Ogbulogo from Covenant University raised veritable concerns about high educational migration and appealed for government’s urgent intervention in the sector.

Ogbulogo who addressed Nigeria’s educational migration noted that Corona college aims to ensure global education standards through its output and how much training it gives its teachers.

Prof Ogbulogo’s lecture also highlighted how skills in education are global, revealing how destitute nations and their young people who are not satisfied with their countries eventually move away for greener pasture

According to him, “In a country that is called destitute, you can see there is a high disconnect between their institutions and their industrial sector.”

Concerning educational migration, Ogbulogo said the only reason people can migrate and become useful elsewhere is that their grades are transferable. “Global education makes your grades transferable,” the convocation lecturer asserted.

Ogbulogo added that due to transferable skills, teachers and students have the mobility to do things anywhere in the world, which ensures employability.

Earlier in her address the Provost called on the graduands to continue to be good brand ambassadors of the college and indeed the Corona Schools’ Trust Council. She noted that the college will continue to remain true to its core vision, mission, and values as it recognises that academia is a collaborative endeavour.

She said at present, CCED is collaborating with local and international organisations/institutions such as EDVES, to offer digital education to global learners on its personalized learning platform. This positions CCED within the rank of trailblazers in digital transformation of education in Nigeria.

In addition to the guest lecturer, the Registrar of Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said the organization’s focused on building stronger teachers.

He praised CCED and its leadership for equipping the graduating students to be teachers.

Ajiboye said the quality training of teachers necessitated TRCN’s Professional Qualifying Exam that every teacher in Nigeria has to sit for.

Furthermore, the Special Guest of Honour, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, commended the graduating students and expressed her satisfaction with CCED.

Samson Jaiyeola, who is also a Corona school teacher emerged as Valedictorian with a 5.0 cumulative average.

The convocation ceremony honoured the best students of Corona College of Education (CCED), Ilupeju and inducted the graduands into the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that to date, five distinguished academics, Professor Peter Okebukola, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, Professor Enase Okonedo, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Prof Stephen Oyebade and Dr Peter Bamkole have delivered lectures on diverse but pertinent educational topics as part of the College Public Lecture series and convocation lectures. These lectures have also drawn prominent academics to the college as both guest lec-turers and participants. The events have established a distinct academic tradition for CCED while contributing to its increased visibility, expansion and repositioning the college as a foremost private teacher education institution