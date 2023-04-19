CDC, Iyana-Ejigbo Area office to get new offices soon

In an effort to fulfill some of his promises to the people of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, the Council Chairman, Alhaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello (OBE) has begun the construction of a conducive set of offices for the Community Development Committee (CDC), and the Iyana-Ejigbo Area Office.

The ongoing construction is situated at Dauda Ilo. The land which is being used for the one-storey building construction was donated by the community, hence it’s being put to good use for the benefit of the people.

The CDC previously had an office at the Ejigbo Multipurpose Building, Otasunmi, but the said venue has been converted to the Council’s temporary secretariat since the reconstruction of the permanent secretariat started.

Also, the Iyana-Ejigbo Area Office was destroyed during the End SARS crisis, hence the staff has had to manage in an unconducive environment since.

Upon completion, the one-storey building would have offices allocated to both the CDC and the Area Office.

