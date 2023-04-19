Glo wows dealers nationwide with houses, cars, other items

Globacom, has serenaded its outstanding dealers with mouth-watering prizes as it marked its annual Dealers Award ceremony tagged “Winning Together”.

The event was held simultaneously across five locations including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Jos on Monday night. Seventy dealers across the five cities received different prizes. 14 Category 1 dealers received keys to state-of-the-art houses, while 37 Categories 2, 3, and 4 dealers were presented with a variety of premium brand-new cars. The final set of dealers in Category 5, who were 19 in number, received assorted valuable household items.

The company explained in a speech read by Retail Chiefs in the various locations that the prizes were in furtherance of the company’s renown of rewarding and upholding excellence among its partners, especially those who met the established business thresholds across the regions.

The Managing Director, Correspondence Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Ojiakor who thanked Globacom on behalf of other winners who won in the North Central described Globacom as a company which has interest in the prosperity of its dealers.

While praying God grants the Chairman, Globacom Limited long life as he clocks 70 next week, Mr. Ojiakor assured the company of more productive collaboration from the dealers in order to catapult the company to higher heights in its business operations.

In Lagos, a frontline dealer, Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq, Managing Director of Yarab Integrated Limited, gave kudos to Globacom for what he called “appreciative gesture”, which according to him will definitely spur the dealers to do much more.

Also in Port Harcourt, Mr. Nonso Osinike, CEO of Lustre Communication said, “This is great, we are very happy. Glo has done well”. His company also won a brand-new bungalow. Chief Jideofor Agudosi of Emy-V Global and Lady Blessing Agbara of Allasimal Exault who both won cars in Jos said the awards signified the premium Globacom placed on its dealers, just as Mr. Olalekan Abdulrasaq of Luktec Resources Concept Limited who won a car in Kaduna said he was proud to be a Glo dealer as it is a company that seeks the profitability of its partners.