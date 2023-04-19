Ondo govt. flags off 2023 promotion for workers

The Ondo State Government has begun the 2023 promotion exercise for public servants in the state.

The State Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, while flagging off the exercise in Akure on Wednesday, called on the officers to always ensure efficient service delivery on their beats.

He stated that efficient service delivery was vital as performance appraisal would henceforth be based on the inputs of workers.

According to him, the only way officers can reciprocate the huge investment of the present administration in the welfare of workers is to put in their best.

Ogundele appreciated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for yearly approving the promotion of deserving officers with the attendant financial benefits in spite the daunting economic challenges.

“The exercise is in pursuit of the commitment of this present administration to ensure that workers are well motivated, that workers are given their dues and have no reason to play with their responsibilities.

“We give thanks to God for giving us a governor that has the mind of God and has the love of the people.

“In fact, for some years now, we have gone beyond the level of carrying files every year seeking special approval again. This one was already given.

“Mr. Governor has given his commitment that on no account should people who are due for promotion be denied and so the ball is always in our court and not in the court of Mr. Governor,’’ he said.

The State Head of Service further tasked the workers, who have benefited from previous promotions, to reciprocate by providing quality service.

“I must confess, the quality of your work requires that you improve on the services you render,” he added.

Ogundele reiterated that productivity and efficiency based on output would be used to measure workers stressing “government is already looking at performance appraisal in a more objective way.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training, Mrs. Funke Dare-Atunse, commended Akeredolu for promoting officers and paying their rightful financial benefits.

She said that the approach was different from what obtains in some states of the federation where workers may be promoted, but still receive salaries on the old grade levels.