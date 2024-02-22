Constituency Projects: We’ll Continue to Compel People to Do What is Right – ICPC

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised not to rest on its laurels in ensuring that those tasked with the execution of constituency projects in the country do what is right at all times.

The Commission made this pledge on Wednesday when it played host to a delegation from BudgIT Nigeria, led by its Country Representative, Mr. Gabriel Okeowo.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu noted that the issue of constituency project was germane as some of the people tasked with the executions were often found not to carry out their duties as expected.

“Every year, the government spends a lot of money in budgetary allocation for projects and these projects are both in the federal, state and even local government and various communities. But oftentimes, we find that some people do not really carry out the mandate in the execution of those projects which I obviously think is why we are here, you know, corrupt practices. So, for us at ICPC, we will continue to do what is right and make sure those tasked with our constituency projects do same.”

Earlier in his address, the Country Representative of BudgiT Nigeria, Mr. Gabriel Okeowo stated that the essence of the visit was first to pay a courtesy visit to the new leadership of ICPC and also to renew the existing partnership and working relationship it enjoys with the Commission.

He stressed further that BudgiT as a civil society organization does not only track projects but also pushes for the promotion of participatory governance.

“For us, it is also not just tracking projects, it is indeed to promote participatory governance, which is the art of democracy and one way to promote participatory governance is to make information accessible to citizens.”