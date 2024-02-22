World scholars storm Ibadan as African Pragmatics Association raises concern over global security

…As experts explore language for global peace

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Delegates of African Pragmatics Association from different parts of the world today gathered in Ibadan , the Oyo state capital to chart a new course, exploring potential effects of Pragmatics to curb the menace of insecurity, and terrorism on the continent .

The delegates from the continent of Africa and Europe arrived the venue of the event , Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, in the city of Ibadan for the 3rd edition of the Association’s conference with the theme: Pragmatics and Global Security .

Among the resource prividers at the conference are the Jehovah’s Witnesses, whose work involve the thorough use of translation to reach many people in the languages of their hearts .

The Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses , Professor Gill Adekannbi who led a team of witnesses for an exhibition of magazines , and literature in many languages at the conference described the theme of the conference as very interesting .

He explained that Jehovah’s Witnesses are interested in people living peacefully with their neighbours ,” but something is very crucial to people living peacefully with their neighbours , having a good relationship with God and loving their neighbours . Our publications that are available in many languages , encourage people to do just this .

” For instance, we have our publications in about 37 Nigerian languages . When you visit our website, there are publications in about 1100 languages . We believe that when people are able to read God’s word in the languages of their hearts , they acquire a better understanding of God’s word and this makes it possible for them to enjoy good relationship with God and with their neighbours. This will no doubt contribute to global security”.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale who is also the chief host warned that if the conference is not able to bring core solutions to the problem of global security that is ravaging Africa and the world , then there will be potential threat to the issue of global peace.

While expressing profound gratitude to leadership of the Association for the choice of University of Ibadan as venue of the conference, Professor Adebowale said ” I am so pleased to be the chief host of the conference that brought the vice chancellors of the two foremost universities in the continent of Africa ” .

Professor Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo , Chair/President , African Pragmatics Association ,and Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana in her submission noted that the third African perennial Pragmatics Association Conference will discuss various communications strategies found within the context of global security.

Professor Appiah-Amfo added that there can be no discussion on Pragmatics and Global Security, without taking into consideration the various languages that people use on the Continent , including the inherited European languages.

While she underscored the potential effects of indigenous languages on global security , the Vice Chancellor , University of Ghana admitted that language especially indigenous languages , play critical role in attaining global peace.

She said ” Well, when we talk about language studies, about the languages we use in Africa, you will agree with me that there are so many languages in Africa, I mean, we take Nigeria alone , even the small country of Ghana , the languages that we have is in excess of 70 , and so , we cannot have discussion on Pragmatics and global security without taking into consideration the various languages that we use on our Continent , of course that includes the European languages that we inherited .

” Indigenous languages play a critical role , these are the languages we use to communicate among ourselves, even on social media and so this is not about English or French alone , but it is about languages which we use in Africa . Even when you take English, you will recognise that the English that we use in Nigeria , the English that we use in Ghana , we have appropriated the language now to be our own . There are certain peculiarities which distinguished this English . And so, its about the languages that we use on the continent , including our indigenous languages .”

Corroborating her argument , Professor Aderemi Raji Oyelade , the Chairman, Local Organising Committee ( LOC) of the conference noted that language is the sum total of human existence .

According to Professor Oyelade , the use of language determines how much the people will be able to relate,and able to live in peace and how much transformation they can effect for the nation .

” But do we have the facility to understand one another . Can we have synergy, can we have harmony. All of these can be made possible practically by the tangible material which is the voice, the written text, the utterance, what we say , by our own writing because writing comes from thinking . So, language is the sum total of human civilization . And therefore, it is crucial that we mean what we say, and do what we promise”, he stated.

Also, the Chairman , Abstract and Program Committee , Dr Adedoyin Aguoru while appraising the conference theme, emphasized that the conference is not just about language, applauded Jehovah’s Witnesses for their use of translations to achieve desired goal of global security.

Dr Adedoyin who is also the Chairman ,Hospitality Committee noted that ” if you look at it from that point of view, you will know that Pragmatics has to do with a lot more than language , interpretation of language, interpretation of context , and interpretation of problems.

” So , I think that what this conference intends to achieve is to bring it all together , so as I said I was the Chair of the Abstract Committee , we have people working on the issue of security as portrayed in the text. We have the language itself , the language of security , language of terrorism , I mean it cuts across .

” You also look at international relations , we have papers on proverbs, proverbial sayings that also has to do with security. For instance, there is also this presentation about the Jehovah’s Witnesses Organization and their position is that when language brings people together, there will be unity , and the Bible also shows that when they were trying to put up that Tower of Babel . So, I think even resolving issues of security from that point of view is really very key . So, there is so much that this conference will eventually accomplish apart from the scholarly aspect, it’s also going to influence a lot of things in the society .”