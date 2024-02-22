ASUU blames Nigeria’s economic hardship on FG

…Accuses govt, World Bank, IMF of destroying the education system in the country

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the hardship and economic crisis faced by the Nigeria and her citizens.

The union also accused the government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been accused of destroying the public education system in Nigeria so as to impoverish and enslave the citizens.

The Port Harcourt Zone of the union made the accusations during a press briefing at the University of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The union stated that the unplanned removal of fuel subsidy and the floating exchange rate policies by the Federal Government, vigorously pushed by the so-called “development partners” had unleashed the current economic terror on the masses.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Stanley Ogoun, made the disclosure in company of the unions’ National Investment Secretary, Austen Sado, ASUU Chairman, University of Port Harcourt, Uzoma Darlington Chima and other Chairman of Union from the Federal University, Otueke, University of Africa, Bayelsa Medical University, Rivers State University, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and the Niger Delta University.

Ogoun emphasised that the Nigerian Public University system had continued to face an unrelenting onslaught from the international organisations, adding that some among the ruling class have refused to take a lesson from the earlier failed economic policies including the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which the union resisted.

He urged Nigerians to rise and fight the existential threat, stressing that if Nigerian public Universities are allowed to collapse, children of average Nigerians would no longer have access to tertiary education.

According to him, “The unplanned subsidy removal and the floating exchange rate policies, vigorously pushed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (as canvassed openly in at various public fora by their agents) have unleashed terror on the masses. There is a clear existential threat to the average Nigerian at the moment.

“It is on record that no country has moved up the development index on the basis of either the World Bank and IMF policies. All countries who relied on their policies are grossly indebted and have remained pauperized. The examples from the Asian Nations and the likes, are obvious pointers to this reality.

“Over the years, our Union has persistently warned that the policies of these so-called development partners are never intended to lead any of the poor nations out of poverty. One of their targets is to destroy the education system in Nigeria, as they know that the removal of the right and access to education from the critical mass of the country’s citizenry, renders them vulnerable to perpetual slavery.

He added, “The Nigerian Public University System has continued to face unrelenting onslaught from these so-called development partners with their Greek-gifts that mean no well for the nation. Sadly, their co-conspirators within the ruling class appear not to have learned any lessons from their previously sponsored failed economic policies including the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which our Union resisted.

“Regrettably, they have continued to form an unholy alliance with these institutions towards the realisation of the neo-colonial agenda of pauperisation and continuous emasculation of our national development aspirations with a view to keeping us perpetually as a feeder economy.”

Ogoun expressed his regrets that the Federal Government had continued to jettison the demands of the union despite reaching an agreement with the union 15 years ago.

“We went on strike for these issues and reached an agreement in 2009, which was to be reviewed after three years by the terms of the Agreement, but as at today (15 years after), successive governments have frustrated and jettisoned all the efforts made to review and sign a new agreement.

“We have gone through the pains of several failed negotiations, for which the last attempt was concluded for signing, only to be thwarted by Chris Ngige (an unpatriotic Nigerian) and his cronies in the civil service.

“The rights of collective bargaining as enshrined in the ILO Charter, as an established principle of wage determination, is being jettisoned by the Government.

“Our demands which remain sacrosanct are: increased budgetary allocation to the education sector as in other African countries in line with the UNESCO recommendation and the AU strategy for lifting Africa out of poverty and ensuring peace in the Continent: payment of improved salaries based on the African average as applicable to the African University System towards attracting at least African Faculty in the Nigerian University System (NUS).

“Signing of the renegotiated agreement that was concluded with the Late Professor Emeritus Nimi Briggs’ led Committee in 2022, with adjustments to reflect the current exchange rates; the release of the Revitalization Funds towards facility improvement; and halting of the proliferation of public universities without adequate funding for the existing ones,” he said.