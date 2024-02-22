Constitutional Review: Senate Will Consult Widely

.. …As there will be on attempt to rewrite Doc – Barau

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution has declared that it will consult widely during the interfaces for the exercise.

It also assured that it has no intention to rewrite the document, adding that it is poised to ensure synergy with State Houses of Assembly.

The Committee chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau, with the Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi as Deputy Chairman, also stated that it “will be very strategic in the conduct of our affairs.”

The Deputy Senate President while presiding over the inaugural meeting of the committee further assured that the panel “will be guided by the laws and rules of legislative business, including precedence where it does not conflict with any known rule, while also being innovative where we can.”

This is he enjoined members to bring their “wealth of experience and knowledge to make the process rewarding.

He disclosed that the lawmakers “nomination is a product of your rank as legislators generally and as ranking Senators in your various States and Geo-political zones including special interest groups.”

Senator Barau’s speech reads in part, “I hope that your wealth of experience and knowledge of our nation will be brought to bear in the work of the Committee.

“I wish to quickly remind you that we will work in synergy with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, and we will be very strategic in the conduct of our affairs.

“We will be guided by the laws and rules of legislative business, including precedence where it does not conflict with any known rule, while also being innovative where we can.

“The Committee will strongly consult and engage critical stakeholders in a way that will ensure that bills passed by the National Assembly will be approved by the State Houses of Assembly and assented to by Mr. President.

“The secretariat will submit a work plan and a process map with time-lines to the Steering Committee which will be presented for consideration and approval by members in the next meeting.

It is important to note that the Committee is not constituted to rewrite the 1999 Constitution but to process proposed amendments to it, and we will strive to conclude this assignment within the next 24 months.

I, enjoin us to be committed to the activities of the Committee because the task ahead is huge as some of the issues already canvassed by some critical stakeholders are quite delicate.”