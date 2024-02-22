Wike pledges to expand Gwagwa, Karimo, Dei-Dei road

.flagged off the construction of temporary access Road to Saburu1 and 2 communities within AMAC

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As part of efforts to keep people’s hope alive in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has pledged to construct the Gwagwa, Karimo to Deidei road, to ease traffic congestion.

Wike made the pledge during the flag-off ceremony of construction of temporary access Road to Saburu1 and 2 communities within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), from Onex to old Keffi Road near Dei-dei international market, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The road begins from the Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway, also known as Zuba Kubwa Expressway) to Old Keffi Road, near Dei-Dei International Market.

Barr. Wike said the essence of governance is for government to respond to the needs of the people, by getting closer to them to feel their pain and pulse while continuing to find ways to alleviate their suffering.

In the words of the Minister:”Mr President has emphasized that our people in the rural areas must be given attention because they constitute the larger part of the population.

“So it is not only where the elites are living, but also where the poor ones are, so that we will be able to reduce the level of insecurity, make economic activities to thrive and have our farmers bring in their goods to the market,” he said.

Wike called on the residents to pray for President Bola Tinubu’ for good health and God’s guidance to be able to keep his campaign promise of providing dividends of democracy to the people.

He said that the construction of additional one road across the six areas councils of the FCT would be inaugurated in the next three months.

The Minister however, appealed to the Senate and House Committees on FCT to support in passing the FCT statutory budget which would be submitted soon to enable the Administration to deliver more roads and other projects in rural communities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, requested for the

explanation of the Gwagwa, Karimo to Deidei road, to ease traffic congestion.

Maikalangu, who described the road as a strategic commercial road in the whole of FCT, but in a bad state, narrow and required expansion for the road users,

said the Saburi Road from the expressway to Old Keffi Road would ease the suffering of the people particularly during the rainy season.

The AMAC Chairman added that the road, when completed, would trigger, and provoke the enormous socio-economic activities and other development strides in the area.

On his part, the Chief of Jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa, thanked Wike for constructing rural roads across the six area councils.

“Today is a great day for us and other Nigerians that are jampacked in Jiwa Chiefdom. The road you are constructing now, we are very grateful,” he said.

Musa, thereafter, announced the conferment of the traditional title of Jagaban (Chief Warrior) Kudu of Jiwa Chiefdom on the FCT Minister, making it the fifth title conferred on the minister by FCT communities.

So far, the FCT Minister has inaugurated the construction of six rural roads totaling 42.2 kilometres across six Area Councils.

This includes 11 km road in Kwali Area Council, five km dual carriageway in Kuje, nine km road in Gwagwalada, 7.2 km road in Bwari, five km road each in Abaji and AMAC.