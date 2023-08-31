Champion Newspapers Limited
Consecration & Enthronement of Ven. Ifedola Okupevi, as Bishop of Lagos by Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion held in Lagos

L-R...  The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, THE VEN. IFEDOLA OKUPEVI; Ven Ifedola’s Wife, MRS MODUPE OKUPEVI, The New Bishop Diocese Of Ndokwa, THE VEN. FESTUS NWAFILI; Ven Festus’ Wife, MRS EVELYN NWAFILI; ARCHBISHOP, METROPOLITAN & PRIMATE OF ALL NIGERIA, Anglican Communion. THE MOST REVD HENRY C. NDUKUBA, MA; and the Wife of the Primate, Mrs. Angela Ndukuba, During The Presentation of two Archbishops And The Dean Of Church Of Nigeria In Lagos on Sunday27/8/2023... Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-R:  The New Archbishop of Lagos Province, THE MOST REV’D DR. MICHAEL FAPE; DR. MICHAEL’s Wife, MRS TOYIN FAPE, The New Dean, THE MOST REV’D DR BLESSING ENYINDAH; DR BLESSING’s Wife, MRS PRECIOUS N. ENYINDAH; ARCHBISHOP, METROPOLITAN & PRIMATE OF ALL NIGERIA,  Anglican Communion. The MOST REVD HENRY C. NDUKUBA, MA; And The New Archbishop Province of Kaduna, THE MOST REV’D DR TIMOTHY YAHAYA, during the presentation of two Archbishops and the Dean Of Church Of Nigeria In Lagos.

L-R…  Senator for Ogun East Since 2023., Senator Gbenga Daniel ‘Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Chief Of Staff To The Governor Of Lagos State, Mr  Tayo Ayinde.

L-R … Bishop – Elect  Diocese Of Akuo – Edo. The Ven, Ebenezer  Saiki; Mrs  Akhere Saiki; Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, THE VEN. IFEDOLA OKUPEVI;  His Wife, MRS MODUPE OKUPEVI, Bishop Diocese Of Ndokwa, THE VEN. FESTUS NWAFILI;  His Wife MRS EVELYN NWAFILI; The Bishop –Elect Of Diocese Of Ajayi Crowther, The Ven. Collins Olufemi Babalola . His Wife Mrs Babalola.

L-R… First Lady Of The State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with   Wife of the Primate  Church of Nigerian  Anglican Communion  Mrs Angela Eberechukwu Ndukuba.

L-R …Chief Wole Olanipekun,( SAN,); Chief Abiodun  Adefulire His Wife .. Former Senior Special Assistant To The President Of Nigeria  Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.

Cross Section of Bishops, during the Consecration of Four Bishop–Elect and the Presentation of two Archbishops and Dean of The Church Of Nigeria held at the Archbishop  Vining  Memorial  Church Cathedral Ikeja Lagos on 27/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

