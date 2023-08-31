Consecration & Enthronement of Ven. Ifedola Okupevi, as Bishop of Lagos by Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion held in Lagos

L-R: The New Archbishop of Lagos Province, THE MOST REV’D DR. MICHAEL FAPE; DR. MICHAEL’s Wife, MRS TOYIN FAPE, The New Dean, THE MOST REV’D DR BLESSING ENYINDAH; DR BLESSING’s Wife, MRS PRECIOUS N. ENYINDAH; ARCHBISHOP, METROPOLITAN & PRIMATE OF ALL NIGERIA, Anglican Communion. The MOST REVD HENRY C. NDUKUBA, MA; And The New Archbishop Province of Kaduna, THE MOST REV’D DR TIMOTHY YAHAYA, during the presentation of two Archbishops and the Dean Of Church Of Nigeria In Lagos.

L-R… Senator for Ogun East Since 2023., Senator Gbenga Daniel ‘Secretary To The State Lagos State Government (SSG). Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Chief Of Staff To The Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

L-R … Bishop – Elect Diocese Of Akuo – Edo. The Ven, Ebenezer Saiki; Mrs Akhere Saiki; Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, THE VEN. IFEDOLA OKUPEVI; His Wife, MRS MODUPE OKUPEVI, Bishop Diocese Of Ndokwa, THE VEN. FESTUS NWAFILI; His Wife MRS EVELYN NWAFILI; The Bishop –Elect Of Diocese Of Ajayi Crowther, The Ven. Collins Olufemi Babalola . His Wife Mrs Babalola.

L-R… First Lady Of The State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with Wife of the Primate Church of Nigerian Anglican Communion Mrs Angela Eberechukwu Ndukuba.

L-R …Chief Wole Olanipekun,( SAN,); Chief Abiodun Adefulire His Wife .. Former Senior Special Assistant To The President Of Nigeria Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.

Cross Section of Bishops, during the Consecration of Four Bishop–Elect and the Presentation of two Archbishops and Dean of The Church Of Nigeria held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral Ikeja Lagos on 27/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng