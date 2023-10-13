Champion Newspapers Limited
Condolence visit to family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, died at 99 ,held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Former Ogun State Senatorial Aspirant, Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Son of the late LEGAL ICON .. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, Segun Olugboyegun, during the condolence visit to the family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, that died at 99,  held at their residence in  Lagos...  12/10/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Former Ogun State Senatorial Aspirant, Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; signing the Condolence register.

L-r… Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede  Foundation/Former President (NSE)  Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede with Son of the late LEGAL ICON, former President at Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Former Chairman Fidelity Bank plc. Mr Ernest Ebi. signing the condolence register.

L-r… Former Chairman Fidelity Bank plc. Mr Ernest Ebi; Chairman and Chief  Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, Segun Olugboyegun and  Ademola Akinrele (SAN).

From the middle, Son of the late LEGAL ICON .. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo; 3rd right Chairman  Young Men’s Christian Association of Lagos. Mr. Taiye Taiwo and their members, during their condolence visit to the family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99. held at their residence in Lagos. 12/10/2023…PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

