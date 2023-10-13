Osun State Government, GTNL hold stakeholders’ meeting with banks domiciled in Osun

The Osun State Government and its Technical Consultant, Global Transactions Nigeria Ltd (GTNL), at a stakeholders’ meeting of banks domiciled in Osun State on October 12, 2023, intimated representatives of the nine banks present at the meeting that GTNL was the sole Technical Consultant, pursuant to the judgment of the Osun State High Court delivered on September 28, 2023.

The judgment mandated GTNL to ensure the integrity of the telecommunications infrastructure in the State in compliance with relevant environmental protection law.

The Government then urged the banks to cooperate with GTNL, as non-compliance had severe legal consequences.

Representatives of the Osun State Government present at the meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Osogbo, were Hon. Muyiwa Anjoorin (Commissioner for Environment); Hon. Olusola Ogungbile (Commissioner for Finance); Prof. Ademola Adeleke (Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget); Mr. Debo Oladinni, Senior Legal Adviser (representing the Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice); Mr. R.A. Oyegbami (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment); Mrs. Yetunde Esan (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget); Mr. Femi Akande (Director, Administration & Supply, Ministry of Environment); Mr. Wale Akala (Director of Environmental Health & Sanitation, Ministry of Environment) and Mr. S.O. Ogunleye (Deputy Director, Environmental Health & Sanitation, Ministry of Environment).

The nine banks duly represented by its officials included First Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd; Zenith Bank Plc.; Fidelity Bank Plc.; Wema Bank Plc; First City Monument Bank; Stanbic IBTC Bank; Unity Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

The Technical Consultant, GTNL were represented by Mr. Rotimi George-Taylor (Executive Chairman) and Morenike George-Taylor (Director, Data & Project Management).

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy Commander of the Joint Task Force, Osun State.

For a better society