Imo CP Inaugurates   new  PCRC management team for the state 

From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
Imo  state commissioner of police  Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde Thursday  Inaugurated  New Management Committee team  of the Police Community Relations  committee (PCRC), Imo state chapter for the purpose of augmenting the efforts of the  command  in checkmating  crime wave in the state
  Inaugurating the Committee through  ,   the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Administration, Mr Peter Okpara,  the  police boss, charged the  team to continue to promote the association and work  in synergy  with the command to check crime in the state
  In his acceptance speech, the  Chairman
Of the Committee, Mr. Chima Chukwunyere, thanked the CP for inaugurating them, and said he has to start from where he stopped having piloted  the committee in the past
   “We are going to rebuild new PCRC and ensure we discharge our duty effectively”.
    Speaking, at the ocassion, The National President,  NCRC, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim said that leadership of the Chima Chukwunyere- led committee, is going to be a great one, describing the Chairman as a selfless leader.
   He expressed gratitude to the CP for inaugurating them, saying Mr. Chukwunyere would handle the Committee before the elections are conducted.
   “You should work with the chairman, support him and ensure that the PCRC is taken to greater heights. Area Commands should also work with him. He is the person we know, for now”.
   The ocassion which held at the Officers’ Mess, Imo State Police Command, had in attendance all members of the group, including associates who described the Committee Chairman, Chukwunyere,  as a man that has capacity to pilot the affairs of the PCRC.
