Imo CP Inaugurates   new  PCRC management team for the state 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state commissioner of police Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde Thursday Inaugurated New Management Committee team of the Police Community Relations committee (PCRC), Imo state chapter for the purpose of augmenting the efforts of the command in checkmating crime wave in the state

Inaugurating the Committee through , the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Administration, Mr Peter Okpara, the police boss, charged the team to continue to promote the association and work in synergy with the command to check crime in the state

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman

Of the Committee, Mr. Chima Chukwunyere, thanked the CP for inaugurating them, and said he has to start from where he stopped having piloted the committee in the past

“We are going to rebuild new PCRC and ensure we discharge our duty effectively”.

Speaking, at the ocassion, The National President, NCRC, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim said that leadership of the Chima Chukwunyere- led committee, is going to be a great one, describing the Chairman as a selfless leader.

He expressed gratitude to the CP for inaugurating them, saying Mr. Chukwunyere would handle the Committee before the elections are conducted.

“You should work with the chairman, support him and ensure that the PCRC is taken to greater heights. Area Commands should also work with him. He is the person we know, for now”.

The ocassion which held at the Officers’ Mess, Imo State Police Command, had in attendance all members of the group, including associates who described the Committee Chairman, Chukwunyere, as a man that has capacity to pilot the affairs of the PCRC.