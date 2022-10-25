Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail boast of Tinubu’s Candidacy, calls him an influencer

The political space in the country today is getting highly competitive and the question on the lips of every Nigerian is; Who will be the Nigerian President come 2023? A lot of the political gladiators and juggernauts have started marshaling out their plans and laying bare their blueprints on how to secure votes.

Having this in view, the General Coordinator of The Group Progressives G10, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail Adediran under the Chairmanship of Honorable Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde the Chief of Staff to Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu (The Executive Governor of Lagos) and Honorable Rep. Jaiyeola Joseph Ajatta. A press Conference/briefing was held recently at their Secretariat office in Lagos where the grassroots support stakeholders came together to talk about the way forward in the coming up election.

Most assuredly that the party of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy will bring prosperity, development and security to Nigeria. And the purpose of The Group Progressives G10 gathering is to let the world know that we are in support of the national leader in the persons of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Senator Kashim Shettima: Gov Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his vice, Obafemi Kadri Hamzat. TPG G10 believes in progressive ideologies, putting the right peg in the right place, getting things done in the right way.

While delivering his keynote speech, he posited that considering the dwindling economic situations and security challenges in the country, we should continue with the spirit of patience and perseverance and let’s hope that the coming of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, things will be better because he has the potential.

The Group Progressives G10 is a product of the desire of the grassroots support base with structures in all the regions, and also with a keen interest in good governance. We partner with other stakeholders to expand the space for political awareness, deepen inclusiveness and strengthen the avowed tenets of freedom of expression and the right to vote, accountability, citizen’s rights and government responsibilities.

He also added that The Group Progressives G10 is in alliance and synergy with other political and social political groups professionals, non-professionals alike and other support organizations, the likes of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), The Asiwaju Group (TAG), Progressive Women Forum (PWF), The Ladies In Politics (TLIPS), Tinubu Support Group (TSG), like minds, Emi’lokan Movement, Artisans, Teachers, Students, Road Transport Workers, Market Unions and other association, etc.

Reiterating the competency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail attempt to make a comparison, saying that who could have been better positioned for the top job of the land, if not a man with passion who not only didn’t mind his life to see Nigeria join the rest of the world to practice democracy as a system of government but generously used his resources to make life comfortable for those who had joined him to set Nigeria on the path of democratic principles wherever they were dispersed by the military junta.

Furthermore, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown uncommon leadership traits as an overachiever, a senator, a two-time performing Governor with indelible impact in all areas of governance where other states governments and also the federal government replicated his meticulous administrative achievements prowess, sustainable development plans, economic blueprint, infrastructural drive and employment schemes.

Speaking with some newsmen at the press briefing, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail opined that only Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the magic wand to wrestle insecurity in the country. In all sectors, he added value and improved on so many policies and structures he inherited from his predecessors. These and more are what the grassroots structures across the country took note of, an extraordinary antecedent in character, charitable, second to none, a great listener, selfless, an optimist, tolerant, patient, trustworthy, doggedly consistent, loyal, faithful, etc.

Amongst his peers who were senators and governors respectively during 1999- 2007, he remains popularly consistent, indispensable, a mentor and benefactor to many, a detribalized nation builder who is in the record of Nigeria remains the only governor the first to employ a non-indigene of the state to cabinet levels and in Lagos state civil service. Most of them cannot even boast of half of their achievements. Some are liars with deep-seated ago and hatred for our diversity and some can’t be trusted with the nation’s wealth and assets as they have proved before now to have squandered such trust, while some just want to experiment with presidential powers, governance, management, our economy and leadership.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an influencer. All Progressives Congress (APC) is here to unite this country. We will focus on national issues like security stability, employment, education, human capital development, revamp the health sector. Tinubu remained the most qualified and marketable candidate for the job. We have a strong belief in Asiwaju’s leadership.

The event saw the likes of the Hon leader. Oladimeji Mako, Otunba Oladipo Patrick Labinjo Mayeigun of Agege, Folashade B.S. Olorunnimbe, Madam Titilayo Oke, Comrade Tajudeen Hanidu, Comrade (Alhaji) Ashiwaju Toyin Fashola, Comrade (Alhaji) Adedamola Shehu Adebola, Comrade Tosin Ajatta, Comrade (Alhaji) Olanrewaju H. Quadri,

Comrade Olusola Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Comrade Ajibola Larinde, Aseoluwa A.D Olorunnimbe, Comrade Gafar Alaka, Comrade Babatunde Kasumu, Comrade Hakeem Adebanjo, Comrade Sunkanmi Atakan, Comrade Olanrewaju Folowoshele, Comrade Rafiu Olaowo, Comrade Peter Oke, Comrade Bose Adu, Comrade idera Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Comrade Sherifat Salaudeen, among others.

