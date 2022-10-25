Matters Arising on Rampant Fake Appointment Letters

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The Federal Civil Service Commission has noted with dismay the circulation of fake appointment letters being issued to unsuspecting desperate job seekers in the society-despite extensive media campaign of the Federal Civil Service Commission against such fraudulent action.

On this basis therefore, the Federal Civil Service Commission wishes to reiterate that it is the only body, constitutionally charged with the responsibility of personnel recruitment, promotion and discipline in the Federal Civil Service. To fulfill this mandate, the Commission works in close conjunction with the Office of The Head of Civil Service of The Federation (OHCSF) and the Ministries/Extra Ministerial Departments.

It is inherently right and proper to infer that drawing from the above stated mandate of being vested with recruitment/appointment into the Federal Civil Service, the Commission is the only body that is legally recognized to issue letters of appointment into the service.

To this end, the Commission wishes to emphasize again and; make a clarion call on job seekers, especially young graduates to be wary of professional fraudsters (both on social and conventional media); purporting to be working for the Commission; whose mission is only to extort and make financial gains on their gullibility.

With all sincerity of purpose, the general public is being warned again, to desist from patronizing this set of unscrupulous group of people. The Commission strongly urge our young graduates to visit the website of the Commission for authentic information and proper direction – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng

The Federal Civil Service Commission wishes to seize this opportunity to state that it has instituted robust measures that are continuously being reviewed to curb the ills of fake appointment letters in the service, and will not rest on its oars to achieve this ultimate objectives.