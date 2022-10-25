Champion Newspapers Limited
Security Advisory: FCTA assured residents of safety of lives, property in the Territory

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.
FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

The FCT Administration has assured the residents of the  Federal Capital Territory, that all necessary arrangements have been made to safeguard lives and property in the Territory.

 

As part of proactive measures, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, this morning, convened an emergency security meeting where issues concerning the security alert given by some embassies in Abuja, to their citizens were exhaustively discussed and measures taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

 

The Minister during the meeting, charged the security agencies to do all within their powers to protect FCT residents from being harmed by criminals and other unscrupulous elements; as he

called on residents in  the Territory, to remain calm as the Security Agencies are working assiduously to sustain the state of law and order in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

 

In particular, The Minister said the Administration has not authorized the closure of any school; accordingly, ordering that  the schools that have closed should, therefore, reopen forthwith.

 

The FCT Minister restated his advice to residents to cooperate at all times with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information that would assist in nipping any form of criminality in the bud.

 

Authorities of the  FCT Administration, therefore, urged residents and visitors to the territory to go about their legitimate businesses as all the security agencies have been fully mobilized to checkmate any form of intrusion into the FCT.

 

