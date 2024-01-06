Community in shock as generator fume allegedly  kills  woman, three grand children. 

Residents of Olurunkole community and worshippers at the third mountain close to the Ori oke Kole in the Akinyele area of Ibadan Oyo state have been thrown into deep shock following the mysterious demise of four persons in the community.

It was gathered that the residents and the worshippers at the mountains were thrown into a frenzy state when one of the residents simply identified as Mukiala a new landlord who had newly moved to the area raised the alarm about 12:30am on January 3rd that four of his relatives who had spent the night in his new apartment in the area had given up the ghost.

His hysterical cry for help which drew a large crowd to the area , suddenly turned to a drama of sort when the crowd which had trooped to the house saw four people, said to be an elderly woman and three children whose identities are yet to be ascertained as at press time were lying stiff in a sleeping position with white fume coming out of thier mouths.

One of the worshippers at the mountains where the apartment with the dead bodies were discovered said he was too traumatic following the event of the deaths that he had to seek the face of God more as he thanked God for protecting him.

He said ” My name is Lanre. I came to the Third mountain as a yearly routine to seek the face of God for the new year. I was praying alongside some other worshippers at the mountain when I saw a light in one of houses close to the mountain. About 12:30am I started hearing crying of a man. He was calling for help that people should come to his rescue. The crying was so much that worshippers and residents in the area rushed to the house. It was there we learnt that he had just moved into his newly built house with his mother and other relatives.

At a closer look, we noticed that four corpses, one of an elderly woman who he identified as his mother and three childrenwere stone dead lying in a sleeping position with fume coming from thier mouth. We asked him what happened but he was weeping bitterly. What we later heard is that the man left his generating set in his kitchen and the windows were shut. The persons that died slept in the living room closed to the kitchen. He and his wife and child slept in the bedroom so they were not affected by the fume from the generating set”.

A resident who requested anonymity said the owner of the apartment where the incident happened is a new landlord in the community as he calls on the police authority to investigate the sudden death , adding that such incident had not occurred in the community.

He said ” This is a strange occurrence in this community. The man is new here and he came with his family members to spend New Year in his newly built house so we do not know much about him. We learnt that the police from the Moniya police station came and evacuated the corpses but we don’t know the whereabout of the man weather he was arrested or not. Also , we don’t know if other family members that survived are doing fine or not but the saddest part is that the three deceased children were said to be the man’s sister’s children. We are happy that the police came and handled the situation because witnessing such a ugly incident close to prayer mountains where fire brand prayers are going on daily is really worrisome and and it calls for concern. We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased but there is need for a thorough investigation. This area where this incident happened has prayer mountains with various churches, persons, associations coming to pray to God ceaselessly. So we are surprised over this incident ” .

The Oyo state police Public Relations Officer SP Adewale Oyefeso was contacted over the incident but he was not reachable. A source who said he is not authorized to comment on the incident however revealed that the generating set was not in the kitchen but outside and it is too early to conclude that the deceased were killed by fume from the generating set. The source added that the owner of the apartment is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital while investigations are on going to find out the cause of the sudden deaths in the apartment on that fateful day”.