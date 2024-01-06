Anambra monarch celebrates maiden Ofala festival, confers chieftaincy titles on 40  philanthropists

By Michael Ovat-Awka

The traditional ruler of Nawfia Community, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Daniel Obelle, Thursday, during his maiden Ofala/Igu Aro Festival also honoured over 40 philanthropists with chieftaincy titles in appreciation of their contributions to the development of Nawfia and promotion of Igbo culture.

Addressing newsmen at his palace shortly after the event, the monarch said the honour was to appreciate what the philanthropists have been doing to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden in the community.

He said the distinguished philanthropists cut across all sectors of human endeavors and have in various ways contributed to the social-economic well-being of the vulnerable people around them, particularly, in the areas of women/youth empowerment, free education, health, and security.

According to Igwe Obelle, “We are doing this to motivate and inspire them to do more for the sake of God Almighty and humanity”.

“This is the first event first of it kind since my ascension to the royal throne of Nawfia in March 2019”.

He described the Igu Aro/Ofala Festival as a very historic and unigue event in the Nawfia community.

“Over 40 illustrious sons of Anambra State including Governor Charles Soludo’s Deputy Chief of Staff/Chief of Protocol, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye (a.k.a Glamour) and the Chairman of Igbo World Assembly (IWA) (Onowu-Abaganga), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, among others, from the ten villages that constitute Nawfia community, received the chieftaincy titles and were elevated to High Chiefs for their various contributions to the growth and development of the community, Anambra and the country as a whole.

The Monarch said the event also provided them with the opportunity to celebrate their unity and love, display their rich cultural heritage in all its splendor, pomp and pageantry, and also serves as an opportunity for the monarch stool to address its subjects.

“The Ofala festival is an annual ceremony that celebrates the rich culture of the Nawfia people in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

“For the past thirty years, this is the first Ofala Festival we are joyfully celebrating in this community.

Igwe Obelle expressed gratitude to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment before, during and after the event and for the ongoing construction of roads across the 179 communities in the state.

In their separate interview, Chief Kenneth Obelle and Dr. Godwin Chukwumeka Okeke say since its inception as traditional ruler, Igwe Obelle, has brought total transformation, modernize their culture and place high premium in helping the needy and down trodden as well as ensuring peace in the community.

Contributing on achievements of Igwe Obelle, the duo described the Monarch also as a philanthropist per excellent and called on Nawfia people to support him for total transformation of the community, praying God for his successful reign.

On his part, the President General of the community, Chief Daniel Okoye Okongwu, said the Ofala was to show appreciation to God for what he has done in the lives of Nawfia people and display their rich culture and tradition to the world, calling on Ndi- Nawfia to rally round their traditional ruler who since assumption of office, has used his wealth of knowledge and resources to reposition the community thereby paving way for peace, progress and development being witnessed in the community today.

The monarch, wife, Ndi Ichie and Chiefs dressed in royal robes and danced round the Ofala arena to the admiration of the guests.

Breaking of kolanuts rituals followed as the Monarch prayed God to bless the land of Nawfia abundantly, give them long life, good health and prosperity.

The event was attended by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, an indigene of Nawfia from the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Matters, as well as Hon. Chinedu Nwoye, the deputy/ Chief of Protocol (another indigene of Nawfia) to Governor Soludo.

Others were, Igwe Prof. Charles Anikwenze of Awkuzu, the traditional ruler of the Ifitedunu community, Igwe Dr.Emeka Ilounu, traditional ruler of Umueri town, Igwe Ben Emeka( Okebo II), the traditional ruler of Nise town, Igwe Romanus Iloh, Igwe of Umuchukwu, the Igwe of Umuomaku Igwe Livinus Ezenwa, traditional ruler of Abacha Community, Igwe Godwin Odiegwu, Igwe Raymond Omoja of Owelle town, Igwe of Ukwala Adodo, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu of Umuawulu Community, Igwe of Olumbanasa, Pius Omachonu, secretary of Anambra State traditional rulers council, among others.