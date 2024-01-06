Rivers: Trailer crushes okada rider, passenger to death in Rundele

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A commercial motorcyclist in his 40s, Mr. Ibeabuchi Onuoha, has been killed alongside his passenger by a trailer at Malina Bus stop in Rundele axis of the East West road, Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness account who told Daily Champion that the accident occured on Wednesday, said Mr. Onuoha and his female passenger died on the spot.

The source said the driver attempted to escape after crushing his two victims to death, but was later apprehended by sympathisers.

Speaking on the accident, a community source who pleaded anonymity said both the driver and the truck have been arrested by the Rumuji Police Division.

He described the incident as tragic and very unfortunate, regretting that the accident has cut short the life of the young man and his passenger.

According to him, the corpses of the man and the woman have been deposited at an undisclosed Morgue in the area.

The deceased motorcyclist, we gathered, is a native of Omofo Community in Rundele Clan while the female passenger hails from a neighbouring Community but was in Rundele to buy some commodities.