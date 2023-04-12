Commissioner in Federal Character Commission elected Anambra Community President

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The people of Okuzu Akanato community , Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, have elected Rev Uche Ukadike Ibeabuchi, a Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission, representing Anambra State,, as their new President.

Recall that the Federal Character Commissioner, was the immediate past President of the community but was re elected unopposed following his numerous achievements to the people in the community.

He will pilot the affairs of the community for another four years along side other elected members, according to the constitution of the community.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the elected executives were inaugurated by Ide Goddy Eze Ezedinobi, the new President thanked the people for finding him worthy to be re elected adding that it would spur him to do more than he has done previously.

He urged them to continue in their support for the rapid infrastructural development of the community vowing that he would not relent in his effort to better the welfare of the people.

In the election which was adjudged to be free, fair and credible, Nze Oscar Uzuekwe, the electoral officer, said that the election of Rev Ibeabuchi unopposed, showed that he performed excellently well in the previous administration when he was the President.

The election was observed by two of the newly constituted caretaker committee members of Oba community that included, Onyekwelu Ogbo, Public Relations Officer, PRO and Nze Dozie Nweke, members, who represented the chairman, Chief Osita Ubadi.

Others present during the election were, the Administrative Chief, (Ichie), of Oba community, Chief Ben Chibueze Ochudo and Chief Samuel Odinamadu, Igweship aspirant and Chief Samuel Obianyo Idiego, who described the election as free, fair and credible.

Ochudo hinted that it is in this Okuzu Oba community that all the mineral resources are gotten from which made Oba to be blessed by God.

Among those elected to pilot the affairs of the community for four consecutive years include, Rev Uche Ukadike, Chairman; Mr Alex Epunam-Vice Chairman; Mr Onyebuchi Obinwa- secretary and Mr Sunday Ejiofor* finacial secretary.

Others were, Mr Onyeka Ufondu-Public Relations Officer; PRO, Chijioke Emechebe-Provost I, Onyeka Emechebe- Provost II and Mr Benneth Okafor- treasurer, among other positions.

The youths who expressed their joy over the peaceful election, pledged their unflinching support to the new leadership of Okuzu people.