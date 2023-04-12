Census 2023.: Security/Logistics vital in actualization of  credible, accurate census…NPC Federal Commissioner

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (Abakaliki)

The National Population Commissioner Federal Commissioner in-charge of Ebonyi State Hon Darlington Okereke, has reiterated that security and logistics were vital in the quest to give Nigeria a credible and reliable census come May 2023.

Hon Okereke made the assertion in Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, on the occasion of the inauguration of the State security and logistics committee for the 2023 population and housing census.

He assured that the Commission remained committed to the conduct of a credible and acceptable census.

According to him, “the importance of the work of the Security and Logistics Committee can not be over-emphasized to the operation and successful conduct of the exercise”

“The Commission attaches great importance to the work of the security committee, whose work we believe is very critical to the commissiin.”

Inaugurating the Committee, the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Security Mr Panchris Eze, assured that the committee will leave no stone unturned in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Members of the Security/Logistics Committee include the Special Adviser to Governor Umahi on Security Mr Panchris Eze, Hon Darlington Okereke, Commander Military Cantonment Nkwegu Lt Col Sunday Olayinka, State Controller Correctional Service Mr Chibata Ayew, State Commissioner of Police Faleke Olaleye, State Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) among others.

In attendance at the meeting included State Director NPC Barrister /Mrs Julia Manyike, Heads of Department /HODs of the Commission, Head Public Affairs Mrs Nwakaego Nwachukwu, etc.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of Video Documentary on the Status of preparation for the 2023 census,

Goodwill messages were received from the State Director State Security Service /DSS, the State Commissioner of Police , Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers Chief Anthony Oko among others.