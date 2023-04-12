Osun Govt closes Ife-Ede road for reconstruction

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of Ife-Ede Road as construction activities had begun at Eleweran area of Ile Ife.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor had inspected the area on Monday hence the swift action.

Gov. Adeleke who was taken round the road and the dilapidated bridge ordered the State Ministry of Works to mobilise to the road and fix it without delay.

According to the statement, motorists are to use alternative routes as work had commenced on Ife-Ede road.

“This is to inform the general public that there will be construction activities at Elewe Iran area along old Ife-Ede Road.

“All motorists and road users plying this route are therefore enjoined to make use of alternative route or express road to link up Ile Ife, Kindly bear with us for the period of three weeks of the construction work.

“The focus is to carry out repair work on the dangerous culvert along old Ife-Ede road near Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) campus,” the statement stated.