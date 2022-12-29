Coca-Cola thrills with Christmas Caravan experience in four commercial cities

Those focused on having a delightful and unforgettable Christmas this year, can keep a date with Coca-Cola’s “Christmas Caravan”.

Coca-Cola Nigeria this year’s “Christmas Caravan” will take place in four commercial cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, and Port Harcourt.

According to a statement from the beverage company, this year’s Christmas Caravan experiential activity is a multi-channel programme featuring a series of distinct brand experiences anchored by the 25th edition of the Coca-Cola Caravan.

The Caravan Experiential, which started in the mid-1990s, has been used to signal the start of the festive season for nearly three decades.

The company stated that this year, Santa is trading in his sleigh for Coca-Cola’s biggest Caravan magical journey, which is intended to bring people together from diverse cultural backgrounds and spread holiday cheer to communities and local organizations over shared experiences and moments of magic.

It disclosed that activities lined up for fun-seekers during this year’s Caravan Experiential included an interactive map of the Coca-Cola Caravan route, which indicates that the Caravan will begin its journey from Lagos to Ibadan (between the 20th – 23rd of December); then Lagos to Enugu (between the 24th – 25th of December) and round off in Port Harcourt (between the 27th –28th of December).

Providing more details on the much-anticipated event, the Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala, said: “The Caravan will have a long entourage comprising a 40-feet truck full of Coca-Cola beverages and branded merchandise, a mini grotto house for Santa, six power bikes, an open truck for the activation crew, security personnel to guarantee safety, and ten Santa Elves for the delight of consumers and onlookers, among others.

“It is expected to make a stop at designated locations to engage consumers and there will be a one-of-a-kind Augmented Reality (AR) experience with Santa; Coke Store, Coca-Cola Freestyle promotions, games for consumers to win exciting prizes, and many more”.

Murtala, who further said this year’s Christmas Caravan experiential activity is an expression of “Real Magic” by the world’s leading beverage brand – Coca-Cola, added: “For keeping with this philosophy and promoting the Caravan experience for nearly three decades, Coca-Cola understands the unstoppable force of the season by helping bring people together to experience the magic of Christmas”.

For a better society