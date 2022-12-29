Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Brazilian Football legend Pele, dies at age 82

SportsFootball
By Victor Kalu
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who won three World Cups and became the sport’s first global icon, has died at the age of 82.

“Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in a post on Instagram, under an image of family members holding Pele’s hands. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pelé was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo in late November for a respiratory infection and for complications related to colon cancer. Last week, the hospital said his health had worsened as his cancer progressed. He died on Thursday from multiple organ failure due to the progression of colon cancer, according to a statement from Albert Einstein Hospital.

For more than 60 years, the name Pelé has been synonymous with soccer. He played in four World Cups and is the only player in history to win three, but his legacy stretched far beyond his trophy haul and remarkable goal-scoring record.

“I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint,” Pelé famously said.

Champion news reporting,
For a better society

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 2 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Qatar 2022: Messi leads Argentina to beat France in dramatic…

Messi echoes Maradona as Argentina win World Cup

NSF: Abiodun showers cash rewards on Ogun medalists, others

Sports Festival: Gov. Abiodun rains millions on athletes

1 of 183