FrieslandCampina International Conference on Sustainable Dairy Production held in Osun

By Peter
SUSTAINABLE DAIRY CONFAB : From left, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, University of Abuja, Prof. Clement Alawa; Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub- Sahara Africa, Ben Langat;  Chairman, Planning Committee, Bowen University, Prof. Cecilia Akintayo; and Vice-Chancellor, Bowen University, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, during the International Conference on Sustainable Dairy Production held at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, recently.

 

 

