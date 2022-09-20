Climate change: Involve children in your adaptation plans –Women Arise urges FG

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Worried by the non-inclusion of children in climate change discussions and deliberations, Women Arise for Change, a non-governmental organization, has urgently called on the Federal Government to put in place comprehensive adaptation plans that take full account of the plight of children.

The organization made the call in its statement entitled: “Standing up for climate justice and accountability to children in Africa”, just it expressed its commitment to supporting the Government in that effort.

It also called on the government to step up its financial investment and economic policies to prevent and respond to the effects of climate change on its children and young people.

The statement signed by its President, Joe Odumakin, the Women Arise also urged the industrialized countries to take serious technical and financial steps to support African countries’ efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, and undertake adaption interventions.

“Finally, we strongly encourage governments to use existing funds with efficacy and purpose”, Joe Odumakin further said.

Observing that for Africa and its children, the climate crisis is both an existential threat and an obstacle to development, the orgnisation said it then required a concerted response from all stakeholders.

“As a civil society organization, Women Arise for Change renews its commitment to advocate for stronger climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, including public awareness programmes and supporting children to have their voices heard.

“The only way we, as Africans, can redress the prevailing global climate injustice and the gap in government accountability to children is if we act now. As we head towards COP27 in Egypt in November, the voices of Africa’s children and young people must be heard, listened to and acted upon”, Odumakin stated.

She said this has become necessary because, according to her, Africa is sitting on a climate time-bomb. Across the continent, children and young people-including those not yet born-will suffer the financial, social and environmental costs of the climate crisis for decades, if not centuries to come”.

Joe Odumakin, who further said that tackling climate change could not be left to western countries and governments alone, also stated: “It is important that African governments also take responsibility to be accountable to the people affected, including children.

“They must develop comprehensive, all-inclusive national adaptation plans (NAPs) and respect what they have already agreed to contribute to adaptation and mitigation budgets”.

She disclosed that so far, only 13 countries in Africa have developed and published their NAPs, and very few of them mentioned children, adding that only three African countries have funded measures to address climate risks within their investment priorities.

“As a civil society activist, Women Arise champions the right of children to be heard and respected, and we strive to ensure the meaningful inclusion of children and young people in discussions and decisions about climate change”, Joe Odumakin stated.

For a better society