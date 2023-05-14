Clergyman Commends Gov. Emmanuel Over Rehabilitation Of Dilapidated Infrastructure At Samuel Bill Theological College.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The total refurbishment of dilapidated classrooms, administrative blocks, staff quarters and other facilities at Samuel Bill Theological College, Abak, Akwa Ibom State by Governor Udom Emmanuel has excited men of God across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom and beyond.

The latest is the general overseer of Arena of Kings International Church Inc; Uyo, Apostle Precious Blessed whose excitement was expressed after delivering a brief exhortation on Friday at the 2021/2022 & 2022/2023 combined matriculation of Samuel Bill Theological College, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

At the event held at the playground of the college under the distinguished chairmanship of Elder Inieke Nsien from Eket, the man of God who titled his homily “Dealing with the spirit of destruction”, advised the matriculating to have strong faith in God, adding that God must surely deal with anybody with the spirit to thwart their ministerial work.

He cited a case of one Athalia in the bible who had a son and had every hope on the child to live but unfortunately that child could not survive, so she made up her mind to kill every other child in the land.

But through the help of a good nurse Joab was preserved till the end of that evil decree. To this end, he advised them to have a good nurse which in this context is to believe in God.

He congratulated the matriculants for gaining admission into the college and also admonished them to study hard in order to graduate with flying colors at the end of their stay, even as he believed that with the enabling and conducive environment made possible by Governor Udom Emmanuel no products of the college would be found wanting.

The aforementioned assertion with regards to performance of the matriculating and ongoing students of the college in view of serenity of the environment was supported by the acting Provost, Revd Barr Ifiok Otu who advised them to grab with both hands all the opportunities the college offers by being studious and discipline.

Otu used the opportunity to announce that admission into the college was ongoing and advised parents and guardians to send their wards to the college as fees are moderate, with zero tolerance for cultism and strike under any guise.

Two hundred and forty seven students matriculated but due to space constraints break down of the figure into departments has become unnecessary.