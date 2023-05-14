Police Arrest Microfinance Bank Staff For Alleged Killing Of Debtor’s Wife

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested four staff of ZEFA Microfinance bank in Ifo local government area of the state over the death of their debtor’s wife, Vivian Omo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that the 50-year-old Vivian Omo died when she fell during an argument with the bank staff.

Oyeyemi explained that, trouble started when the bank staffers visited the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of a loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband, but they were told that the man was not at home.

He stressed that, not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabouts of her husband, the bank staff decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office the step that was resisted by the deceased.

He added that, while the deceased was struggling with the Bank’s staff, one of them pushed her and she fell down unconsciously.

According to the PPRO, she was there and then rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The report was quickly lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the daughter of the deceased, consequence upon which the DPO Agbado division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where four staffs of the bank namely: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko were arrested.

The corpse has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation.

He also warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loans from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act would be arrested and prosecuted.