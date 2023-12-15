Champion Newspapers Limited
Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Former Governor of Anambra State,  Is Dead

A Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife is dead.

Ezeife died in Abuja on Thursday after battling an undisclosed illness. A statement from the Family signed by Chief Rob Ezeife read;

On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant.”

