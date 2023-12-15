Champion Newspapers Limited
Security  threat : NSCDC deploys  2,046 personnel to Churches, mosques, banks others  in Anambra  

Metro news
21
AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE
AWKA
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) Anambra State command  says it has deployed 2,046 personnel ahead  this year’s  Christmas celebration to Churches, mosques, banks among other public places in Anambra .
This command  said  the deployment was in line with its resolve to create an enabling environment for end of year festivities,  ensure protection of lives, and all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the state.
State commandant of the NSCDC, Mr.  Edwin  Osuala who  disclosed  this Thursday also  urged  the  citizenry to report any threat  to  security opetatives in the state. He also advised them to be law abiding  while they celebrate.
“Ahead of expected rise in economic activity, influx of people , as well as increase in  religious and social gatherings , the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) Anambra State Command, Mr. Edwin Osuala in his avowal to effectively enhance security across the state has ordered the deployment of two  thousand and forty six (2046) officers and men  drawn from various department and unit to safeguard public spaces, maintain peace and order and attend to emergencies  before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
“This deployment is in line with the resolve of the command to create an enabling environment for end of year festivities,  ensure protection of lives, and all Critical National Assets & Infrastructure in and around the state.
“Officers and men detailed for this critical assignment  are under strict instruction of the State Commandant to be civil but firm in the discharge of their functions ,  work closely with other security agencies, local communities and relevant stakeholders  to repudiate plans by hoodlums who may want to take undue advantage of the Yuletide season to perpetrate crime”, Osuala said..
The Command  also urged its men to be on the alert .
” The Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been directed to deploy and  put their men on their toes in all  public places, worship centres, public assets such as power, transportation networks, communication facilities,  and  recreation centres to avoid any untoward incident.  Not left out of the order are operatives from Anti vandalism squad, Rapid Response Squad, Special Female Squad,  Disaster Management Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Medical Unit,  Intelligence and Investigation Department, and Critical National Assets& Infrastructure Protection Squad.
“Consequently,  the NSCDC state helmsman enjoined members of the public and Christian faithful to be law abiding before, during and after the Yuletide,  continue to support the NSCDC and other security agencies with credible information or call the command’s emergency  number; 0806 676 9442  for prompt response.
“Osuala on behalf of officers and men of the Command wishes all Anambrarians, residents and Christian faithful Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year.
Editor 16294 posts 0 comments
