Champion Newspapers Annual Awards held in Lagos

L-r ... Governor of Osun state, Gov. Ademola Adeleke; CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe;  Chairman / CEO. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig.Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd);  Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI  Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe;  Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, during the  2022  Champion Annual Awards at Eko hotel in Lagos on  12/5/2o23... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r … Chairman Newspapers Man of the Year 2022 to Chairman / CEO.National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig. Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd);  received his award from the Governor of Osun stateState.Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

L-r… Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;   Chairman / CEO.National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig.Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd);  Champion Newspapers  Governor of the year 2022  received by  Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu;  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and Princess Dr. Folashade Omotade.

From 2nd right. Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, presenting  Champion Newspapers Bankers of the Year award to, CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe;  her husband Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe and others.

L-r… Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, presenting  Champion Newspapers Bankers of the Year award to, CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe;  her husband Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI  Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe.

L-r … Governor of Osun state.Gov. Ademola Adeleke; Chatting with CEO Fidelity Bank Plc , Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe .

R-L … Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Presenting  Champion newspapers Outstanding Female Personality award to  Princess. Dr. Folashade Abiodun Omotade;  with her is her daughter Mrs.  Olajumoke Agoro.

R-L … Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; presenting the award to the Representative of Nasarawa State Governor of the year on good corporate Governance & integrity in Leadership too, Director General Strategic Communication, Yakubu Lamai and Engr Auwal Salihu.

R-L … Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Presenting  Champion newspapers Outstanding Female Personality award to  Princess. Dr. Folashade Abiodun Omotade;  with her is her daughter Mrs.  Olajumoke Agoro. Hajia Tai Elemosho Okesanjo and others .

L-r…  Executive Vice Chairman,  Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC)  Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, received  Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year from Chairman / CEO. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig.Gen .Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)  .
  L-r…CEO and publisher of Ovation International,  Chief Dele Momodu; Governor of Osun state. Gov. Ademola Adeleke; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu; chairman / CEO.National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig.Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd);  Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.
L-r … R-L Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; Presenting  Champion Newspapers Most Innovation  Brand  CEO of the year to Chairman & Group MD of Fradrill Oil Service  Limited to High Chief. Dr. Michael Onuoha , his wife Lady Mrs. Franca Onuoha.
L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Champion Newspapers Most Innovation  Brand  CEO of the year to Chairman & Group MD of Fradrill Oil Service  Limited to High Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha, his wife Lady Mrs. Franca and others.
R-l… CEO and publisher of Ovation International,  Chief Dele Momodu; present award to representative of Heart of Gold award Chief Abraham Otti (Mighty Mighty ) to Chief Chris Ezeoguine, his wife Dr. Ezeoguine.
 Representative of Heart of Gold award Chief Abraham Otti (Mighty Mighty ) Chief Chris Ezeoguine and their entourage .received the award.
 R-L  …CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; presents  Champion Newspapers impactful leadership award to the Managing director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Dr. Freeborn Okhiria, while others watch.
L-r… Managing director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Dr. Freeborn Okhiria; with Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.
R-L… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Present ward to Champion Newspapers Lifetime  Achievement award to Afenifere Leader ,Chief Pa Ayo Adebanjo. Former Deputy Governor Lagos State  Kofoworola Bucknor – Akerele and Mr Segun Ayo Adebanjo and others.
L-r … Group Head media  UBA PLC. Mr Ramon  Nasir; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Executive Director, Risk & Finance  UBA Group representative, Mr Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh received the award on behalf of the Company, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.
L-r… Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Executive Vice Chairman,  Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC)  Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, during the  2022  Champion Annual Awards at Eko hotel in Lagos on 12/5/2o23… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

